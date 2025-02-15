  1. Home
2025 February 15   09:41

shipbuilding

Seaspan invests $2.5 million in Indigenous shipbuilding training

ACCESS program provides skills training to prepare Indigenous workers for a career in the marine industry

Seaspan has announced a $2.5 million investment to create new skills training and apprenticeship opportunities for Indigenous People in Greater Vancouver who want to pursue a career in the marine industry.

The 5-year funding program is a continuation of a longstanding partnership with Aboriginal Community Career Employment Services (ACCESS), a non-profit organization that has developed and delivered robust Indigenous employment and training programs since 1999.

The ACCESS program helps prepare Indigenous community members for a career in shipbuilding by providing industry-recognized skills training through local colleges, such as BCIT, as well as comprehensive support services designed to ensure successful completion, incorporating cultural exploration and awareness as a key element of the training, alongside personalized one-on-one support and mentoring.

Through the program, students will receive trades training support in the following areas:

Skills upgrading and technical training at BCIT: participants will complete training in metal fabrication, welding, bridge watch, or other shipbuilding trades.
Highschool outreach: ACCESS will hold “sampler programs” with five lower mainland school districts: North Vancouver, Surrey, Vancouver, Coquitlam and Burnaby, with the goal of introducing high school students to the trades and providing practical, in-demand skills training.
Emergency relief funds: $22,500 per year will be donated to the Urban Spirit Foundation (USF) for funding to assist students in completing their training.
Achievement awards: $2,500 per year in awards will be granted to top performing students in marine-related training programs.
Since 2016, Seaspan has invested more than $6.8 million in ACCESS to support skills training programs as part of Seaspan’s value proposition commitment under Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

ABOUT SEASPAN
Seaspan is a leader in Canada’s ship design, engineering, building and ship repair industry. With modern facilities and a dedicated workforce of approximately 4,300 in North Vancouver and Victoria, the company has proven itself to be a trusted and strategic partner on a range of complex projects for both the government and private sector.

ABOUT ACCESS
ACCESS is one of the most comprehensive Indigenous training providers in Canada, providing a variety of employment and training programs and services to urban Indigenous peoples in Vancouver. ACCESS supports all Indigenous people, providing status, non-status. Métis, and Inuit people with access to education and training that leads to meaningful long-term employment.

