Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) down 8% to US$667 / 40ft as of 15 Feb

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI), a weighted average of regional spot container freight rates, decreased 8% in the fortnight to 15 Feb 25 to $667 per 40ft container, Drewry reports.

Intra-Asia Container Index assessment for 15 February 2025

Drewry's Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) decreased 8% to reach $667 per 40-ft container in the first half of February.

Despite this decline, the IACI remains 33% higher than in the same period last year, indicating the ongoing strengthening of intra-Asian trade. However, Drewry forecasts that freight rates will continue to drop throughout February.

About Intra-Asia Container Index

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) reports actual spot container freight rates for major intra-Asia trade routes. The Index, which will be updated fortnightly, consists of 18 route-specific indices representing individual shipping routes and a composite index. All indices are reported in USD per 40ft container.