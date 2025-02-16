  1. Home
2025 February 16   13:52

GasLog collaborates with Propulsion Analytics for fleet Digital Engine Management platform development, enabled by Kongsberg Digital Vessel Insight

Gaslog, an international owner, operator and manager of 35 LNG carriers and 1 FSRU, has selected Propulsion Analytics, a leading marine performance software provider, to develop a customized version of the Engine Hyper Cube® platform tailored specifically for GasLog’s fleet. The platform will be enabled by Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight cloud infrastructure. 

The bespoke platform builds on Propulsion Analytics’ core Engine Hyper Cube® application, which performs continuous engine performance analysis using high-frequency data from onboard engine sensors. This data is seamlessly integrated via Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight Vessel-to-Cloud infrastructure, building on the success of the existing infrastructure onboard the vessels since the agreement in 2022, when Gaslog connected its entire fleet to Vessel Insight. By synthesizing continuous engine performance analysis with insights from various other data sources, the platform enables improved engine condition assessment, optimizing performance and supporting data-driven engine maintenance decisions.

The primary objectives of this advanced platform are: 

Enhancing Engine Availability: Developing advanced diagnostics and predictive maintenance strategies to improve vessel reliability and reduce engine downtime. 
Optimizing Fuel Efficiency and Minimizing Environmental Impact: Reducing greenhouse gas emissions through improved engine performance. 
Data-Driven Predictive Maintenance: The coupling of continuous engine performance monitoring, prognostics and optimized operation with long-term statistics and reliability-based engineering principles will lead to a more flexible overhauling planning, in line with LNG carrier trading profiles and dry dock schedules.    

About GasLog  

GasLog is an international owner, operator and manager of LNG carriers providing support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain. GasLog’s fleet consists of 36 LNG carriers (34 on the water and two under construction) and a 20% interest in a floating storage and regasification terminal. 

About Propulsion Analytics 

Propulsion Analytics is an innovative software company in the area of performance management, energy efficiency optimization and maintenance decision support for the maritime industry. We have pioneered the use of digital twins based on thermodynamic simulation models in conjunction with machine learning techniques. Our digital twins are used for vessel and engine performance assessment, fault diagnostics, optimisation in service and condition-based maintenance, with the aim to increase reliability, improve efficiency and reduce emissions and maintenance costs of seagoing vessels. The company is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

About Kongsberg Digital 

Kongsberg Digital, a subsidiary of KONGSBERG, is an industrial software company shaping the future of work by changing how businesses design, operate and maintain their assets. Businesses trust us for our innovative carbon capture and storage technology, new energy ventures towards net zero, voyage optimisation, emissions reduction, and technology to help balance grids and complex power systems. We are transforming carbon-intensive industries by providing industry-leading solutions that extract value from industrial data. We enable businesses to connect physical assets to an industrial work surface, serving as one common infrastructure for decision-making across the value chain.

