Damen unveils new Logistics Support Ship range

Damen Shipyards Group has announced the introduction of a new range of naval support vessels. The Logistics Support Ship (LSS) series will play an important role in extending the operational reach of naval forces, enabling sustained deployment and enhancing logistical support capabilities in a cost-effective manner.

The LSS range consists of two vessel types, the LSS 9000 and LSS 11000, 127 and 140 metres in length, respectively. Damen has designed the vessels to meet the diverse needs of the modern navy. As such, the LSS offers a broad mix of capabilities ensuring readiness and flexibility.

Backbone of naval logistics

The vessels will be equipped with NATO-standard replenishment at sea (RAS) technology, RoRo capabilities, and substantial cargo transportation capacity. They will be installed with modern navigation and communication systems to ensure safe and efficient operation.

The LSS will facilitate the efficient transfer and transport of fuel, munitions, provisions, personnel and other essential supplies. The vessels will serve as the backbone of naval logistics, enabling fleets to remain operational far from their home port during extended deployment. They will provide navies with a critical capability that enhances the ability to project power and maintain a presence in key maritime areas.

Optimally versatile

With its modular design, the LSS can be easily and rapidly configured and upgraded for special operational requirements. The scope of the vessels covers duties such as disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and training exercises.

A key feature of the LSS is the ability to operate in diverse maritime environments, from the open ocean to littoral waters. This versatility arises from an advanced design and engineering process and the combination of both military and commercial standard technology, a combination which also ensures lower OPEX and CAPEX.

Efficiency and sustainability

In addition to operational efficiency, in line with the ambitions of many navies, the LSS has a sharp focus on sustainability. The LSS will be outfitted with advanced propulsions systems that will reduce fuel consumption and emissions considerably.

Piet van Rooij, Commercial Manager Defence & Security at Damen said, “We have developed the LSS based on discussions with our naval clients around the world. As such, we are confident it represents an appropriate response to the operational challenges they are facing, now and in the future. The LSS offers enhanced capabilities, efficiency and sustainability at a very competitive price. As these vessels enter service, they will undoubtedly play a crucial role in supporting the strategic objective of navies around the world.”