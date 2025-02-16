  1. Home
2025 February 16   11:54

ONE announces new Vietnam-China service VCX 

Ocean Network Express (ONE) says it has launched into its service work new service - Vietnam China Express (VCX).

Details:
Vietnam China Express (VCX)
Effective vessel: MV HAIAN ALFA, Voyage 045S (ETA Ho Chi Minh 16/April)
Port Rotation: Ho Chi Minh- Hai Phong- Nansha- Hong Kong- Hai Phong- Ho Chi Minh
Frequency: 14 days round voyage, weekly service

The VCX service has been thoughtfully designed to provide a reliable, high-quality transport service, ensuring smooth and seamless connections for our valued customers, ONE said.

"With an impressive 5-day transit time from Ho Chi Minh to Nansha, we’re setting a new benchmark in speed and service excellence, connecting Vietnam, Hong Kong, Nansha, and the global marketplace. This innovative service from ONE not only delivers a swift and dependable transport solution but also leverages a robust, comprehensive network that effortlessly links Vietnam to the world. By opening doors to new opportunities, we help foster international trade and drive global business growth," the shipping line said in its press release.

