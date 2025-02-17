Wallenius Wilhelmsen bunkers biofuel in Japan

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has successfully completed its first biofuel bunkering trial in Japan, marking a step towards the company's decarbonization goals, according to the company's release.

The M/V Tamesis received 400 metric tons of Bio Bunker B24 (VLSFO Blended) at the Port of Yokohama, supplied by Mitsubishi Corporation Energy Co., Ltd.

"Achieving these targets require a major shift in energy sources from conventional fuels to low and zero-carbon alternatives. Expanding supply locations and securing sufficient biofuels remain a priority," said Yasuyuki Sakurai, Senior Manager, the Orcelle Accelerator taskforce at Wallenius Wilhelmsen.

The company aims to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040 and has set an interim target of a 40% absolute reduction in well-to-wake greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to a 2022 baseline.

"In anticipation of growing demand for biofuel in the marine sector, we have begun storing biofuel at our oil terminal in Onahama (Fukushima Prefecture) and supplying B24 in Tokyo Bay using our barges," stated Mitsuo Ueda, General Manager of the company.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen has been actively expanding its biofuel supply network, which now includes key ports in Belgium, Korea, Singapore, and Japan. The company's Orcelle Accelerator taskforce has been instrumental in establishing biofuel bunkering capabilities in Japan over the past two years.

Wallenius Wilhelmsen is a global shipping company specializing in the transportation of cars, trucks, and other rolling cargo, committed to reducing its environmental impact.

Mitsubishi Corporation Energy is a subsidiary of Mitsubishi Corporation, engaged in the energy sector, including the supply of fuels and biofuels, and actively supporting the transition to cleaner energy sources.