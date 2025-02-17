Petrobras starts production at FPSO Almirante Tamandaré in Búzios field Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Petrobras has commenced production at the FPSO Almirante Tamandaré (Búzios 7) in the Búzios field, located in the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin, according to the company's release.

This marks the first high-capacity unit in the field, with a production capacity of up to 225,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 12 million cubic meters of gas daily. The FPSO is expected to contribute significantly to Petrobras' goal of reaching 1 million bpd in the Búzios field by the second half of 2025 and 2 million bpd by 2030.

The Almirante Tamandaré, leased from SBM Offshore for 26.25 years, is part of the sixth production system in Búzios. It will be connected to 15 wells via subsea infrastructure, including producers, injectors, and a convertible well. The FPSO is equipped with decarbonization technologies, such as a closed flare system and heat recovery technologies, to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and energy demand.

The Búzios consortium comprises Petrobras (operator), Chinese partners CNOOC and CNODC, and PPSA, the production-sharing contract manager.

The Búzios field, which began production in 2018, is Petrobras' largest ultra-deepwater field and accounts for over 20% of its total output. The FPSO Almirante Tamandaré joins five other FPSOs already operating in the field: P-74, P-75, P-76, P-77, and Almirante Barroso. Petrobras plans to invest significantly in oil and gas production over the next five years, with a portion allocated to energy transition projects.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is a Brazilian multinational oil and gas company, engaged in exploration, production, refining, and distribution of petroleum and its derivatives.

SBM Offshore is a Dutch company specializing in the design, construction, installation, and operation of floating production and storage vessels for the offshore oil and gas industry.

CNOOC (China National Offshore Oil Corporation) is a Chinese state-owned oil and gas company involved in offshore exploration, production, and development.