2025 February 17   11:23

alternative fuels

Environmental groups urge IMO to exclude biofuels from global fuel standard for shipping

As the International Maritime Organization (IMO) prepares to finalize climate regulations for shipping, a coalition of environmental and social justice organizations has voiced strong opposition to the industry's potential reliance on biofuels, according to Biofuelwatch.

In an open letter to the IMO, the groups warn that widespread adoption of biofuels in shipping could have severe consequences for the environment and vulnerable communities. The letter precedes crucial IMO meetings where the Global Fuel Standard (GFS) will be discussed, a standard aimed at promoting cleaner energy in the shipping sector.

The groups assert that replacing a significant portion of the shipping industry's fuel demand – which constitutes 5% of global oil consumption – with biofuels carries substantial risks. "The IMO’s 176 member states must exclude biofuels from the industry’s energy mix, due to their devastating impacts on climate, communities, forests and other ecosystems. These impacts include land and water grabbing, loss of food sovereignty, threats to food security, and widespread ecological harm," the letter states.

Brazil's proposal to the IMO, advocating for biofuels as a long-term shipping fuel solution, draws particular criticism. Given Brazil's status as a leading biofuel producer, especially of sugarcane ethanol and soy, the letter warns of potential environmental and social damage if biofuel production expands to meet shipping demands.

"Now Brazil is looking at shipping as its next customer for biofuels, but the social and environmental costs linked to this market expansion would be catastrophic," the groups contend.

The letter highlights concerns regarding the sustainability of common biofuel feedstocks, such as soy and palm oil, citing links to deforestation, land grabbing, and biodiversity loss. It also points out the limited availability and potential for fraud associated with alternative feedstocks like used cooking oil.

"Studies have shown that the direct and indirect land use change impacts of biofuels from vegetable oils, especially from soy and palm oil exceed the life-cycle emissions of fossil diesel," the letter claims. The groups further express apprehension about the potential for increased gender inequality and socio-economic marginalization of women resulting from biofuel production. The coalition champions alternative solutions for shipping decarbonization, including improved energy efficiency, innovative ship designs, wind-assisted propulsion, and a reduction in global trade volumes.

"Sustainable solutions for the decarbonization of the shipping sector already exist. These include improved energy efficiency through stricter standards and innovative ship designs, and the adoption of advanced propulsion technologies like wind assistance," the letter emphasizes.

The groups urge the IMO to prioritize these alternatives within the GFS and exclude biofuels from the industry's long-term energy strategy. The upcoming MEPC 83 meeting is considered pivotal for the IMO to commit to a genuinely sustainable path for shipping's decarbonization.

IMO

ecology

biofuel

