  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Cyprus approves revised development plan for Aphrodite gas field

2025 February 17   11:44

offshore

Cyprus approves revised development plan for Aphrodite gas field

The Ministry of Energy, Commerce and Industry and Chevron Cyprus Limited (CCL), along with partners Shell and NewMed, have announced the approval of modifications to the Development and Production Plan (DPP) for the Aphrodite gas field, located in Block 12 of the Cypriot Exclusive Economic Zone, according to the Ministry's release.

This approval paves the way for the project's advancement towards a final investment decision (FID).

"The Republic of Cyprus has approved today the Development and Production Plan of the Aphrodite Field, following the official submission by the Aphrodite Consortium, Chevron Cyprus Limited, BG Cyprus Limited (Shell) and NewMed Energy LP," stated George Papanastasiou, Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry.

"We look forward to the expeditious development of the field via Egypt’s facilities, a tangible step towards establishing the role that Cyprus envisions in the energy sector of the region, for the benefit of the country and its people. We will be monitoring closely the fulfillment of the obligations of Chevron and its partners, on the basis of the approved Development and Production Plan and the Production Sharing Contract.”

The revised DPP includes the installation of a Floating Production Unit (FPU), also known as a gas processing facility, within the Cypriot EEZ, and the construction of a pipeline to transport gas to Egypt. This export route leverages existing infrastructure in Egypt, potentially accelerating development timelines and reducing costs.

The approval of the modified DPP and Production Sharing Contract allows Chevron and its partners to proceed with front-end engineering and design (FEED) work. The project now moves closer to a final investment decision, which will greenlight construction and development activities. The Aphrodite field is expected to contribute significantly to Cyprus' energy security and regional energy dynamics.

Chevron is a multinational energy corporation involved in all aspects of the oil and natural gas industries, including exploration and production.  

Shell is a multinational oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, and refining of oil and natural gas, as well as in the marketing and distribution of energy products.  

NewMed Energy is an Israeli energy company focused on natural gas exploration and production in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Topics:

offshore

Chevron

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 17

18:00

Eitzen Group launches new bunkering company

17:32

DP World's Carbon Inset Program registers 100,000 containers

17:14

EDGE-Fincantieri JV wins €500 mln UAE Navy support contract

16:42

Maersk and Cochin Shipyard partner for ship repair and building in India

16:29

Kongsberg to equip Bibby Marine's electric CSOV

15:43

EU considers funding fleet to protect subsea cables - Bloomberg

15:13

NYK to acquire majority stake in new shipping company

14:54

Space Norway to build world's northernmost subsea cable system

14:24

ICS pushes for global shipping levy ahead of IMO meeting

12:47

Windward launches first of four new CSOVs

12:02

Cargo ship MSC Baltic III runs aground off Newfoundland

11:23

Environmental groups urge IMO to exclude biofuels from global fuel standard for shipping

10:55

Petrobras starts production at FPSO Almirante Tamandaré in Búzios field Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10:35

Wallenius Wilhelmsen bunkers biofuel in Japan

2025 February 16

17:16

Brunswick handled more than 2 million tons of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo in 2024

15:24

Damen unveils new Logistics Support Ship range

15:01

ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

14:18

IMO: NextWave Seafarers Project launched to bridge global seafarer gap

13:52

GasLog collaborates with Propulsion Analytics for fleet Digital Engine Management platform development, enabled by Kongsberg Digital Vessel Insight

12:03

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) down 8% to US$667 / 40ft as of 15 Feb

11:54

ONE announces new Vietnam-China service VCX 

11:17

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and partners conduct field trial of the “InfraLaser” rust and coating removal system on an actual vessel

10:32

Bank of America report highlights Panama Canal’s autonomy, efficiency, and financial strength

09:51

MOL Group has successfuly tested the production of HVO and SAF

2025 February 15

16:18

Yara and NYK conclude world’s first time-charter agreement for ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier

15:01

Basra Gateway Terminal gets new MHC

14:53

Finnlines’ Finncanopus has been operating for a year on the route between Finland and Sweden – passenger figures have doubled

13:34

Uniper and Kyuden Int'l ink MOU to explore collaboration in ammonia and hydrogen, renewable energy, CCUS

12:17

P2X Solutions launches commercial operation of green hydrogen at its Harjavalta plant as the first one in Finland

10:03

Ambiguous procedures contributed to Yarra River container vessel steering failure