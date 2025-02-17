Cargo ship MSC Baltic III runs aground off Newfoundland

The cargo vessel MSC Baltic III ran aground off the western coast of Newfoundland on Saturday after reporting a loss of power. All 20 crew members were safely airlifted from the ship by a Cormorant helicopter.

The incident occurred approximately 12 nautical miles outside the entrance to Bay of Islands, near Lark Harbour. The Marine Communications and Traffic Services in Port aux Basques received a mayday call from the vessel.

The ship's crew was unable to secure an anchor due to "unfavourable" weather and sea conditions, according to the Canadian Coast Guard.

The vessel grounded in Wild Cove, west of Lark Harbour. Canadian Coast Guard crews and Eastern Canada Response Corporation representatives are establishing a staging area in Lark Harbour to assess the situation and determine next steps. A two-nautical-mile emergency zone has been established around the grounded vessel.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship (CCGS) Jean Goodwill has been dispatched to the area with pollution control equipment to assist as needed, according to NL Maritime. The cause of the power loss on the MSC Baltic III remains unknown. An investigation is expected to be conducted to determine the factors contributing to the incident.

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is a global shipping company operating container ships and cruise lines, and the owner of the grounded vessel, MSC Baltic III.

Eastern Canada Response Corporation is an organization responsible for responding to marine spills and environmental incidents in Eastern Canada.

Canadian Coast Guard is a government organization responsible for maritime safety, search and rescue, and environmental response in Canadian waters.