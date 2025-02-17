Windward launches first of four new CSOVs

Windward's new Crew Supply Vessel (CSOV), the "Windward Athens," has been launched at VARD Shipyards Romania in Tulcea this week, according to the company's release. This vessel is the first of four planned additions to the Windward fleet in 2025.

The "Windward Athens" incorporates several advanced technologies. These include an electrically driven, motion-compensated gangway from Ampelmann Operations, an electric 3D compensated crane from Seaonics AS, and a battery-hybrid propulsion system with methanol-ready engines from MAN Energy Solutions. These features aim to improve the sustainability of maritime operations.

"This is the first of four cutting-edge vessels that will join the Windward fleet in 2025," a company representative stated.

Windward provides offshore wind support services with a focus on safety and efficiency.

VARD is a major shipbuilder of specialized vessels, including offshore support vessels.

Ampelmann designs and manufactures motion compensated gangway systems for safe offshore access.

Seaonics specializes in the development and manufacturing of advanced crane and handling systems for the maritime industry.

MAN Energy Solutions supplies engines and turbomachinery for various applications, including marine propulsion.