2025 February 17   14:24

shipping

ICS pushes for global shipping levy ahead of IMO meeting

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), has called for a global levy on shipping emissions ahead of the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 18) meeting, according to ICS's release.

Platten expressed support for a joint submission co-sponsored by 51 entities, including the European Commission and ICS, proposing a levy-based GHG pricing mechanism. This mechanism would involve ships making annual contributions per tonne of CO2 equivalent emitted to a proposed IMO GHG Strategy Implementation Fund.

"We are encouraged that there are now 51 co-sponsors, including the European Commission and ICS, of a joint submission which sets out fit for purpose text in support of a levy-based GHG pricing mechanism, with ships making annual contributions per tonne of CO2 equivalent emitted to a proposed IMO GHG Strategy Implementation Fund," Platten stated.

"Next week will hold some difficult discussions as some Member States are not yet fully prepared to commit but the reality is that only via a global solution will we meet our net zero targets," Platten added.

The proposed levy aims to narrow the cost gap between conventional marine fuels and zero/near-zero GHG emission (ZNZ) fuels. Revenue generated would support the production and uptake of ZNZ fuels and technologies, while also assisting developing countries in their maritime GHG reduction efforts.

The amendments to the IMO MARPOL Convention will be discussed at the ISWG-GHG 18 meeting and are scheduled for approval at MEPC 83 in April.

IMO

decarbonisation

ICS

