  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Space Norway to build world's northernmost subsea cable system

2025 February 17   14:54

offshore

Space Norway to build world's northernmost subsea cable system

Space Norway has contracted SubCom to build the "Arctic Way" subsea cable system, which will provide high-speed connectivity between mainland Norway, Jan Mayen, and the Svalbard archipelago, according to Space Norway's release. The system is scheduled to be operational in 2028.

The contract covers the full system supply, including survey, design, manufacturing, and installation. The 2,350-kilometer cable will be entirely within the Arctic Circle.

"Space Norway owns, develops and manages critical space infrastructure and subsea cable systems. Establishing this new cable system is imperative to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for the Arctic community and to support Norway’s strategic interests," said Morten Tengs, CEO of Space Norway.

Space Norway plans to continue using its two existing Svalbard cables as backup systems until they are no longer functional. "While establishing new fibre infrastructure, we will continue to utilise the two existing cables to Svalbard as long as they remain functional, serving as a backup for Arctic Way. Although these cables are approaching the end of their 25-year service lifespan, we expect them to remain operational for several years past 2028," explained Rune Jensen, Director of Subsea Cable Systems at Space Norway.

The Arctic Way system will have landing points in Bodø, Norway; Jan Mayen; and Longyearbyen, Svalbard. The installation will be carried out using a polar-certified Reliance Class main lay vessel.

Space Norway owns and operates critical space infrastructure and subsea cable systems, supporting connectivity and strategic interests in the Arctic region. 

SubCom is a global supplier of subsea cable systems, providing services from design and manufacturing to installation and maintenance.

Topics:

offshore

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 17

18:00

Eitzen Group launches new bunkering company

17:32

DP World's Carbon Inset Program registers 100,000 containers

17:14

EDGE-Fincantieri JV wins €500 mln UAE Navy support contract

16:42

Maersk and Cochin Shipyard partner for ship repair and building in India

16:29

Kongsberg to equip Bibby Marine's electric CSOV

15:43

EU considers funding fleet to protect subsea cables - Bloomberg

15:13

NYK to acquire majority stake in new shipping company

14:24

ICS pushes for global shipping levy ahead of IMO meeting

12:47

Windward launches first of four new CSOVs

12:02

Cargo ship MSC Baltic III runs aground off Newfoundland

11:44

Cyprus approves revised development plan for Aphrodite gas field

11:23

Environmental groups urge IMO to exclude biofuels from global fuel standard for shipping

10:55

Petrobras starts production at FPSO Almirante Tamandaré in Búzios field Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10:35

Wallenius Wilhelmsen bunkers biofuel in Japan

2025 February 16

17:16

Brunswick handled more than 2 million tons of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo in 2024

15:24

Damen unveils new Logistics Support Ship range

15:01

ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

14:18

IMO: NextWave Seafarers Project launched to bridge global seafarer gap

13:52

GasLog collaborates with Propulsion Analytics for fleet Digital Engine Management platform development, enabled by Kongsberg Digital Vessel Insight

12:03

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) down 8% to US$667 / 40ft as of 15 Feb

11:54

ONE announces new Vietnam-China service VCX 

11:17

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and partners conduct field trial of the “InfraLaser” rust and coating removal system on an actual vessel

10:32

Bank of America report highlights Panama Canal’s autonomy, efficiency, and financial strength

09:51

MOL Group has successfuly tested the production of HVO and SAF

2025 February 15

16:18

Yara and NYK conclude world’s first time-charter agreement for ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier

15:01

Basra Gateway Terminal gets new MHC

14:53

Finnlines’ Finncanopus has been operating for a year on the route between Finland and Sweden – passenger figures have doubled

13:34

Uniper and Kyuden Int'l ink MOU to explore collaboration in ammonia and hydrogen, renewable energy, CCUS

12:17

P2X Solutions launches commercial operation of green hydrogen at its Harjavalta plant as the first one in Finland

10:03

Ambiguous procedures contributed to Yarra River container vessel steering failure