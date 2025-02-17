Space Norway to build world's northernmost subsea cable system

Space Norway has contracted SubCom to build the "Arctic Way" subsea cable system, which will provide high-speed connectivity between mainland Norway, Jan Mayen, and the Svalbard archipelago, according to Space Norway's release. The system is scheduled to be operational in 2028.

The contract covers the full system supply, including survey, design, manufacturing, and installation. The 2,350-kilometer cable will be entirely within the Arctic Circle.

"Space Norway owns, develops and manages critical space infrastructure and subsea cable systems. Establishing this new cable system is imperative to ensure uninterrupted connectivity for the Arctic community and to support Norway’s strategic interests," said Morten Tengs, CEO of Space Norway.

Space Norway plans to continue using its two existing Svalbard cables as backup systems until they are no longer functional. "While establishing new fibre infrastructure, we will continue to utilise the two existing cables to Svalbard as long as they remain functional, serving as a backup for Arctic Way. Although these cables are approaching the end of their 25-year service lifespan, we expect them to remain operational for several years past 2028," explained Rune Jensen, Director of Subsea Cable Systems at Space Norway.

The Arctic Way system will have landing points in Bodø, Norway; Jan Mayen; and Longyearbyen, Svalbard. The installation will be carried out using a polar-certified Reliance Class main lay vessel.

Space Norway owns and operates critical space infrastructure and subsea cable systems, supporting connectivity and strategic interests in the Arctic region.

SubCom is a global supplier of subsea cable systems, providing services from design and manufacturing to installation and maintenance.