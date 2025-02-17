NYK to acquire majority stake in new shipping company

Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) will acquire an 80% stake in a new company, NYK Energy Ocean Corporation (NEO), which will take over ENEOS Ocean Corporation's non-crude-oil shipping business. The transaction is expected to be finalized on April 1, 2025, following regulatory approvals, according to NYK's release.

The new company will transport various cargo, including LPG, chemical products, iron ore, coal, and timber. Koichi Chikaraishi, a shipping veteran with experience at NYK, is slated to become NEO's president.

"NYK and ENEOS Ocean have also created a new logo for NEO. This logo comprises a symbol mark that incorporates a streamlined shape to represent marine transport, based on the NYK twin-red-striped “nibiki” flag, and epitomizes the responsibility and reliability of a shipping company," according to a joint statement.

NEO will leverage synergies with the NYK Group to enhance quality control and cost competitiveness. The company will combine a fleet with personnel from ENEOS Ocean.



Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK) is a global shipping company offering a wide range of maritime transportation services, including container shipping, bulk shipping, and tanker shipping.

ENEOS Ocean is a shipping company specializing in the transport of crude oil and other energy-related products.