Kongsberg to equip Bibby Marine's electric CSOV

Kongsberg Maritime has secured a contract to equip Bibby Marine's new electric Crew Support Vessel (eCSOV) with an integrated package of systems, according to the company's release.

The vessel is touted as the world's first fully electric offshore vessel. Kongsberg's delivery includes full-electric rim-drive propulsion with azimuth and tunnel thrusters, an automation system, a full electrical control system, dynamic positioning, and thruster control. These systems will integrate with the vessel's 25MWh battery system, the largest of its kind for an offshore vessel.

The eCSOV will utilize a 25MWh Blue Whale Battery Energy Storage System from Corvus Energy, enabling up to 24 hours of fully electric operation. The vessel's engines will be used exclusively for battery charging, maximizing efficiency and minimizing emissions. A DC grid setup will reduce energy losses, and offshore charging systems will allow for simultaneous battery charging and dynamic positioning.

The eCSOV is being constructed at Armon shipyard in Spain and is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Kongsberg Maritime is a global technology provider for the maritime industry, offering solutions for propulsion, automation, and vessel control.

Bibby Marine is a ship owner and operator specializing in providing support vessels to the offshore energy market.

Corvus Energy is a leading manufacturer of battery solutions for the maritime, offshore, and land-based industries.

Armon is a Spanish shipbuilding company that builds a variety of vessels, including fishing vessels, tugboats, and offshore support vessels.