Maersk and Cochin Shipyard partner for ship repair and building in India

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration in ship repair, maintenance, and shipbuilding in India, according to Maersk's release.

The partnership aims to capitalize on India's Vision 2047 maritime objectives and recent government initiatives to establish the country as a leading global maritime hub. The collaboration addresses anticipated capacity constraints in global ship repair yards. Maersk will contribute its expertise as a major shipping line to enhance CSL's capabilities, particularly in container ship maintenance, repair, and drydocking.

"As we witness unprecedented growth in global maritime trade, our collaboration with CSL represents our commitment to strengthening India's maritime infrastructure. The first Maersk vessel repair at CSL, planned already for 2025, will mark the beginning of what we envisage as a long-term collaborative relationship," said Leonardo Sonzio, Head of Fleet Management & Technology, A.P. Moller - Maersk.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in CSL’s journey as the leading ship repairer in India. Combining Maersk's global expertise with CSL’s capabilities would help position ourselves to capture a larger share of the global ship repair and building market," commented Rajesh Gopalakrishnan, Executive Director, Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The MoU covers technical expertise sharing, exploration of ship repair, dry docking, and new building opportunities, joint training programs, and skill development. The initial focus will be on vessels up to 7,000 TEU for afloat repairs and up to 4,000 TEU for dry-docking, with plans to expand capacity over time.

The partnership aligns with recent Indian government announcements regarding shipbuilding and repair clusters and a dedicated Shipping Development Fund.

Maersk is a global integrated logistics company offering a range of supply chain services, including shipping, warehousing, and transportation.

Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) is a leading shipbuilder and ship repairer in India, owned by the Government of India.