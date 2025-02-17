  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EDGE-Fincantieri JV wins €500 mln UAE Navy support contract

2025 February 17   17:14

shipbuilding

EDGE-Fincantieri JV wins €500 mln UAE Navy support contract

Maestral, the joint venture between EDGE and Fincantieri, has secured a €500 million contract from Tawazun Council to provide in-service support for the UAE Navy's fleet, according to Fincantieri's release.

The five-year agreement was formalized at IDEX/NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi. Maestral will serve as the Industrial Strategic Partner, responsible for comprehensive maintenance management of the UAE Navy's vessels and supporting its operational and logistical requirements.

The In-Service Support Strategic Partnership Project will involve collaboration between Fincantieri and EDGE Group's Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) under the Maestral umbrella. This collaboration will combine the resources and expertise of UAE and international shipyards to enhance the UAE Navy's capabilities.

Maestral, launched in May 2024, focuses on the commercialization, design, and manufacturing of advanced naval vessels and related services.

EDGE is a UAE-based advanced technology and defense group focusing on areas such as autonomous systems, cyber technology, and advanced materials. 

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company specializing in the design and construction of complex naval and merchant vessels. 

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) is a shipyard in Abu Dhabi specializing in the construction, repair, and maintenance of naval and commercial vessels.

Topics:

Navy

Fincantieri

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 17

18:00

Eitzen Group launches new bunkering company

17:32

DP World's Carbon Inset Program registers 100,000 containers

16:42

Maersk and Cochin Shipyard partner for ship repair and building in India

16:29

Kongsberg to equip Bibby Marine's electric CSOV

15:43

EU considers funding fleet to protect subsea cables - Bloomberg

15:13

NYK to acquire majority stake in new shipping company

14:54

Space Norway to build world's northernmost subsea cable system

14:24

ICS pushes for global shipping levy ahead of IMO meeting

12:47

Windward launches first of four new CSOVs

12:02

Cargo ship MSC Baltic III runs aground off Newfoundland

11:44

Cyprus approves revised development plan for Aphrodite gas field

11:23

Environmental groups urge IMO to exclude biofuels from global fuel standard for shipping

10:55

Petrobras starts production at FPSO Almirante Tamandaré in Búzios field Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10:35

Wallenius Wilhelmsen bunkers biofuel in Japan

2025 February 16

17:16

Brunswick handled more than 2 million tons of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo in 2024

15:24

Damen unveils new Logistics Support Ship range

15:01

ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

14:18

IMO: NextWave Seafarers Project launched to bridge global seafarer gap

13:52

GasLog collaborates with Propulsion Analytics for fleet Digital Engine Management platform development, enabled by Kongsberg Digital Vessel Insight

12:03

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) down 8% to US$667 / 40ft as of 15 Feb

11:54

ONE announces new Vietnam-China service VCX 

11:17

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and partners conduct field trial of the “InfraLaser” rust and coating removal system on an actual vessel

10:32

Bank of America report highlights Panama Canal’s autonomy, efficiency, and financial strength

09:51

MOL Group has successfuly tested the production of HVO and SAF

2025 February 15

16:18

Yara and NYK conclude world’s first time-charter agreement for ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier

15:01

Basra Gateway Terminal gets new MHC

14:53

Finnlines’ Finncanopus has been operating for a year on the route between Finland and Sweden – passenger figures have doubled

13:34

Uniper and Kyuden Int'l ink MOU to explore collaboration in ammonia and hydrogen, renewable energy, CCUS

12:17

P2X Solutions launches commercial operation of green hydrogen at its Harjavalta plant as the first one in Finland

10:03

Ambiguous procedures contributed to Yarra River container vessel steering failure