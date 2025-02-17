EDGE-Fincantieri JV wins €500 mln UAE Navy support contract

Maestral, the joint venture between EDGE and Fincantieri, has secured a €500 million contract from Tawazun Council to provide in-service support for the UAE Navy's fleet, according to Fincantieri's release.

The five-year agreement was formalized at IDEX/NAVDEX in Abu Dhabi. Maestral will serve as the Industrial Strategic Partner, responsible for comprehensive maintenance management of the UAE Navy's vessels and supporting its operational and logistical requirements.

The In-Service Support Strategic Partnership Project will involve collaboration between Fincantieri and EDGE Group's Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) under the Maestral umbrella. This collaboration will combine the resources and expertise of UAE and international shipyards to enhance the UAE Navy's capabilities.

Maestral, launched in May 2024, focuses on the commercialization, design, and manufacturing of advanced naval vessels and related services.

EDGE is a UAE-based advanced technology and defense group focusing on areas such as autonomous systems, cyber technology, and advanced materials.

Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding company specializing in the design and construction of complex naval and merchant vessels.

Abu Dhabi Shipbuilding (ADSB) is a shipyard in Abu Dhabi specializing in the construction, repair, and maintenance of naval and commercial vessels.