DP World's Carbon Inset Program registers 100,000 containers

DP World's Carbon Inset Programme, a pilot program allowing cargo owners to reduce their Scope 3 emissions, has registered over 100,000 TEUs of import laden containers in its first two months, according to the company's release.

Launched in the UK in December 2024, the six-month trial rewards importers with 50kg CO2e of carbon credits for each loaded import container moved through DP World's London Gateway and Southampton terminals. The credits are generated by DP World subsidiary Unifeeder through the use of lower-carbon fuels in its Northern European shipping network. The credits are independently verified and pooled quarterly.

"At DP World we are committed to innovation and offering our customers transparent and pragmatic solutions that help them achieve their sustainability goals," said John Trenchard, Vice President – Commercial & Supply Chain, DP World in the UK. "Through our revolutionary Carbon Inset Programme, we are working with partners in the DP World group to build on what we have already achieved with our Modal Shift Programme, which reduced the carbon emissions of our customers by more than 17,000 tonnes in its first year. We have already seen a surge in sign-ups to the Carbon Inset Programme, putting this programme on the course to success."

DP World aims to reduce absolute emissions by 42% by 2030 and achieve net-zero by 2050. The Carbon Inset Programme is one initiative towards this goal. If 50% of eligible importers participate in the trial, it is estimated to remove over 10,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions from supply chains.

DP World is a global logistics company operating ports, terminals, and other supply chain infrastructure across 78 countries.

Unifeeder is a feeder and shortsea shipping operator within the DP World Group, operating a network across Northern Europe.