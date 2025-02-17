  1. Home
2025 February 17   18:00

bunkering

Eitzen Group launches new bunkering company

The Eitzen Group has launched a new bunkering company, Christiania Energy, based in Odense, Denmarkф.

Initially serving the Eitzen Group's own fleet of approximately 50 vessels, Christiania Energy now plans to offer services to third-party customers. The company, staffed by former Monjasa employees, will provide pool services across various trade lanes. It aims to become a single-source provider of bunkers, lubricants, and EUAs (European Union Allowances).

"We are excited to take the step into energy trading with an experienced and motivated team pushing the industry forward," said Fridtjof Eitzen, chairman of Christiania Energy.

Patrick Jørgensen, managing director of Christiania Energy, added, “With more than 140 years of heritage, we will uphold Eitzen’s legacy through exceptional service and strong partnerships, ensuring we remain a trusted maritime partner. We blend industry knowledge with a shipowner’s approach to surpass client expectations and foster lasting collaborations.”

The Eitzen Group is a shipping conglomerate with a long history in the maritime industry. Christiania Shipping is part of the Eitzen Group, operating a fleet of vessels. 

