2025 February 18   09:35

alternative fuels

Mitsui E&S tests world's first commercial ammonia engine

Mitsui E&S has commenced testing of the world's first commercial, two-stroke, dual-fuel ammonia engine, the MAN B&W 7S60ME-LGIA Mk 10.5., according to the company's release.

The prototype engine is being tested at Mitsui E&S's Tamano Factory in Japan. The 60-bore engine is slated for installation on a 200,000-dwt bulk carrier being built at Imabari Shipbuilding for a joint venture between "K" LINE, NS United, and ITOCHU Corp. It also features MAN Energy Solutions’ HPSCR system for IMO Tier III compliance.

"The use of ammonia, which can achieve carbon-neutral combustion when bio-fuel oil is used as pilot oil, is a significant milestone on the path towards decarbonisation, especially in the maritime industry where reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a pressing issue," said Bjarne Foldager, Head of Two-Stroke Business at MAN Energy Solutions.

The testing phase will also validate the safety and performance of Mitsui E&S's ammonia fuel-supply system and other related systems.

"MITSUI E&S’s test builds on the results of comprehensive single-cylinder ammonia-fuel tests conducted at our Research Centre Copenhagen and it is exciting to see this project draw closer to commercial fruition," commented Ole Pyndt Hansen, Head of Two-Stroke R&D, MAN Energy Solutions. "As a fuel, ammonia’s particular characteristics demand a careful approach and we have taken every precaution in reaching this point where we are comfortable handling it. Operational experience at sea will be key to fine-tuning the engine’s performance and reliability, and thus its market introduction will be subject to a positive service experience. We expect a market introduction of our 50-, 60-, 70- and 80-bore ME-LGIA ammonia engines by the end of 2026, but the exact timing will be subject to the respective shipbuilding schedules.”

Mitsui E&S: Mitsui E&S is a Japanese engineering and shipbuilding company. 

MAN Energy Solutions is a provider of engines and turbomachinery for marine and other applications.

