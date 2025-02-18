CORE POWER has announced the launch of its "Liberty" program, aimed at developing a US-anchored maritime civil nuclear program that will bring floating nuclear power to market by the mid-2030s, according to the company's release.

CEO Mikal Bøe unveiled the company's vision at CORE POWER's summit in Houston. The Liberty program will focus on the modular construction of advanced fission technology, establishing the regulatory and supply chain infrastructure for its global deployment. The program has two phases: mass production of floating nuclear power plants (FNPPs) followed by development of nuclear propulsion for civil ships.

"The Liberty program will unlock a floating power market worth $2.6tn, and shipyard construction of nuclear will deliver on time and on budget," Bøe stated. "Given that 65% of economic activity takes place on the coast, this will allow nuclear to reach new markets."

FNPPs will be built in shipyards using modular production lines, leveraging existing shipbuilding processes and workforce. They will be constructed as power barges for mooring at ports and coastal locations, or as larger units anchored offshore.

CORE POWER is partnering with advanced nuclear technology developers to optimize reactors for maritime use. The Liberty program will utilize advanced nuclear technologies, such as molten salt reactors, which are inherently safe and operate at near atmospheric pressure. These reactors are also more efficient than conventional nuclear, enabling a ship to operate on a single fuel load for its lifespan and minimizing waste.

CORE POWER plans to open the order book for FNPPs in 2028 and achieve full commercialization by the mid-2030s. The company's roadmap includes design, licensing, insurance, export control frameworks, supply chain and workforce development, and business operations models.

CORE POWER will also collaborate with the International Maritime Organization and International Atomic Energy Agency to develop international safety and security standards, including a civil liability convention for nuclear-powered ships. The initial FNPP manufacturing yard will be located in the US.