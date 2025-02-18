  1. Home
2025 February 18   10:47

ports

PSA Ventures and NIDLP partner to focus on port automation and sustainability

PSA Ventures and the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP) have announced a strategic collaboration to foster innovation in port automation and sustainable supply chains, according to PSA's release.

The partnership will focus on identifying, nurturing, and investing in startups, as well as jointly developing Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) for commercial scaling. The collaboration will target key areas such as advanced port automation, green energy transition, and data-driven digital solutions.

“At NIDLP, we are committed to driving innovation that shapes the future of logistics and supply chain management, with support from the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services. Our collaboration with PSA Ventures is a pivotal step toward advancing port automation, sustainable supply chains, and digital transformation. By combining our expertise, we aim to develop scalable, high-impact technologies that enhance operational efficiency and accelerate the green energy transition. This partnership reaffirms Saudi Arabia’s position as an industrial powerhouse and a global logistic hub, in alignment with the Saudi Vision 2030,” said Eng. Suliman Almazroua, CEO, National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP).

PSA Ventures is the venture capital arm of PSA International, investing in and nurturing startups in the global supply chain and port operations sectors. 

NIDLP is a Saudi Arabian program aimed at transforming the Kingdom into a global industrial powerhouse and logistics hub.

