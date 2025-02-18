  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Bangladesh Shipping Corporation plans to acquire 12 container ships

2025 February 18   11:10

shipping

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation plans to acquire 12 container ships

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is planning to expand its fleet with the addition of 12 cellular box ships, each with a capacity of 2,500-3,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). This acquisition marks BSC's return to the container shipping sector after a nearly three-decade hiatus.

BSC currently operates a fleet of eight bulk vessels, including both wet and dry cargo carriers. The company last managed a container ship in the 1990s. The move to re-enter the container shipping market is driven by BSC's ambition to capture a share of the growing regional containerized cargo volume.

Bangladesh's maritime sector is experiencing growth, with both public and private entities expanding their fleets. Currently, the nation has 103 ocean-going vessels. BSC's expansion strategy aims to capitalize on this industry potential and strengthen its position within Bangladesh's maritime economy.

The acquisition follows BSC's recent announcement of record profits. The company reported Tk 250 crore in profits for the 2023-24 fiscal year, its highest ever and a significant milestone in its 53-year history. Industry experts suggest that this expansion is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the organization and solidify its role in the nation's maritime transport sector. 

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is a state-owned shipping company in Bangladesh responsible for maritime transport and logistics.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 18

12:20

Kandla Port sets new ammonia handling record

11:40

Asia-North Europe shipping capacity to decline by 11% amidst alliance reshuffle

10:47

PSA Ventures and NIDLP partner to focus on port automation and sustainability

10:04

CORE POWER launches "Liberty" civil nuclear program for maritime sector

09:35

Mitsui E&S tests world's first commercial ammonia engine

2025 February 17

18:00

Eitzen Group launches new bunkering company

17:32

DP World's Carbon Inset Program registers 100,000 containers

17:14

EDGE-Fincantieri JV wins €500 mln UAE Navy support contract

16:42

Maersk and Cochin Shipyard partner for ship repair and building in India

16:29

Kongsberg to equip Bibby Marine's electric CSOV

15:43

EU considers funding fleet to protect subsea cables - Bloomberg

15:13

NYK to acquire majority stake in new shipping company

14:54

Space Norway to build world's northernmost subsea cable system

14:24

ICS pushes for global shipping levy ahead of IMO meeting

12:47

Windward launches first of four new CSOVs

12:02

Cargo ship MSC Baltic III runs aground off Newfoundland

11:44

Cyprus approves revised development plan for Aphrodite gas field

11:23

Environmental groups urge IMO to exclude biofuels from global fuel standard for shipping

10:55

Petrobras starts production at FPSO Almirante Tamandaré in Búzios field Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

10:35

Wallenius Wilhelmsen bunkers biofuel in Japan

2025 February 16

17:16

Brunswick handled more than 2 million tons of Roll-on/Roll-off cargo in 2024

15:24

Damen unveils new Logistics Support Ship range

15:01

ADNOC Gas signs 14-year LNG supply agreement with Indian Oil Corporation

14:18

IMO: NextWave Seafarers Project launched to bridge global seafarer gap

13:52

GasLog collaborates with Propulsion Analytics for fleet Digital Engine Management platform development, enabled by Kongsberg Digital Vessel Insight

12:03

Drewry’s Intra-Asia Container Index (IACI) down 8% to US$667 / 40ft as of 15 Feb

11:54

ONE announces new Vietnam-China service VCX 

11:17

Tsuneishi Shipbuilding and partners conduct field trial of the “InfraLaser” rust and coating removal system on an actual vessel

10:32

Bank of America report highlights Panama Canal’s autonomy, efficiency, and financial strength

09:51

MOL Group has successfuly tested the production of HVO and SAF