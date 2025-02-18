Bangladesh Shipping Corporation plans to acquire 12 container ships

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is planning to expand its fleet with the addition of 12 cellular box ships, each with a capacity of 2,500-3,000 TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units). This acquisition marks BSC's return to the container shipping sector after a nearly three-decade hiatus.

BSC currently operates a fleet of eight bulk vessels, including both wet and dry cargo carriers. The company last managed a container ship in the 1990s. The move to re-enter the container shipping market is driven by BSC's ambition to capture a share of the growing regional containerized cargo volume.

Bangladesh's maritime sector is experiencing growth, with both public and private entities expanding their fleets. Currently, the nation has 103 ocean-going vessels. BSC's expansion strategy aims to capitalize on this industry potential and strengthen its position within Bangladesh's maritime economy.

The acquisition follows BSC's recent announcement of record profits. The company reported Tk 250 crore in profits for the 2023-24 fiscal year, its highest ever and a significant milestone in its 53-year history. Industry experts suggest that this expansion is part of a broader strategy to revitalize the organization and solidify its role in the nation's maritime transport sector.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC) is a state-owned shipping company in Bangladesh responsible for maritime transport and logistics.