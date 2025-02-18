Kandla Port sets new ammonia handling record

The Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) in Kandla has achieved a new record for ammonia handling, processing 21,602 tons of the chemical in a 24-hour period on February 16, 2025, according to the company's release.

This surpasses the previous record of 20,639 tons set on January 15, 2024, also at Kandla Port. The DPA's achievement highlights the port's capacity and efficiency in handling large volumes of ammonia, a crucial chemical used in various industrial processes, including fertilizer production. The new record underscores the port's role in facilitating the import and distribution of this essential commodity.

The Deendayal Port Authority, formerly Kandla Port Trust, is a seaport located in the Kutch district of Gujarat, India, and is one of the major ports on the west coast of India.