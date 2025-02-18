Bahrain and APM Terminals aim to double Khalifa Bin Salman Port throughput by 2030

The Kingdom of Bahrain and APM Terminals have signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to deepen their collaboration at Khalifa Bin Salman Port, according to APM Terminals.

The agreement outlines plans to more than double the port's throughput by 2030, expand trade flows with Saudi Arabia, and invest in new growth sectors aligned with Bahrain's Economic Vision 2030.

The LOI leverages the combined expertise of APM Terminals and A.P. Moller-Maersk. APM Terminals emphasized its commitment to sustainability, stating its goal of achieving net-zero operations by 2040, with Khalifa Bin Salman Port aiming to be the first in the region to meet 100% of its energy needs through an 11.5-megawatt solar power project.

APM Terminals currently supports over 500 direct jobs in Bahrain and collaborates with local institutions to provide training programs.

APM Terminals is a global port operator with a network of terminals across the world.

A.P. Moller-Maersk is a global shipping and logistics company involved in container shipping, ports, and supply chain management.