CMA CGM expands intra-regional network in Indian Subcontinent and Middle East

CMA CGM Group is enhancing its maritime network in the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East with the introduction of new BIGEX 3 and 4 services, according to the company's release.

This expansion aims to improve regional connectivity and integration with CMA CGM's global network. The announcement follows a meeting between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron at CMA CGM's headquarters in Marseille on February 12th, where they discussed the ambitious IMEC project, which seeks to improve transit between Europe and India through integrated maritime and land infrastructure.

The new BIGEX 3 service will connect India to the Red Sea, calling at Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Salalah, and Jeddah, with the first sailing scheduled for February 23, 2025. The BIGEX 4 service will link India to Saudi Arabia and Iraq, with port calls at Nhava Sheva, Mundra, Dammam, and Umm Qasr, and the first sailing on February 25, 2025. These weekly services offer optimized transit times and reefer plug capacity. They complement CMA CGM's existing BIGEX loops, which connect India to the Red Sea and the Upper Arabian Gulf. With these additions, CMA CGM's network in the region will comprise 12 loops.

"The Indian subcontinent and the Middle East have long been pivotal regions for global trade," said Jesper Stenbak, Regional Director of CMA CGM in the Middle East Gulf, Indian Subcontinent, Indian Ocean Islands, and Southern & East Africa. "As economic cooperation intensifies and trade volumes grow, our strengthened intra-regional network enables businesses to capitalize on emerging opportunities. With CMA CGM’s extensive global reach and commitment to innovation, we continue to deliver superior connectivity and logistics solutions to support our customers' success.”

CMA CGM also operates 60 port terminals in 30 countries, including Nhava Sheva Freeport Terminal, CT4 in Mundra, and CMA Terminals Khalifa Port in Abu Dhabi. The company is a key partner in the IMEC project, which will create a strategic corridor boosting trade between the European Union and the Middle East by combining maritime and land connectivity. CMA CGM's modern fleet, adapted to alternative energy sources, and its port hubs in India, the UAE, and the Mediterranean will contribute to the corridor's efficiency.

CMA CGM is a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, operating a large fleet of vessels and managing port terminals worldwide.

CEVA Logistics, a subsidiary of CMA CGM, is a global logistics company providing freight management, contract logistics, and transportation services.