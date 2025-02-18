Transpetro announces international tender for the purchase of eight gas carriers

Petrobras and its subsidiary Transpetro are undertaking a significant investment in fleet renewal and expansion, encompassing gas carriers, offshore support vessels, and the potential reuse of existing platforms, according to the company's release.

These initiatives aim to bolster Brazil's maritime sector and support Petrobras' growing production capacity. Transpetro has launched an international tender for the acquisition of eight gas carriers with capacities ranging from 7,000m³ to 14,000m³, representing an estimated investment of 23 billion reais (US$4 billion).

This tender follows a previous round that resulted in contracts for four handy-class vessels with local shipyards Ecovix and Mac Laren for US$69.5 million each. This expansion aims to triple Transpetro’s capacity to transport LPG and derivatives and will enable the company to carry ammonia. The gas carrier fleet will increase from six to 14 vessels. The tender is divided into two lots, with one lot covering five pressurized vessels for LPG and derivatives and the other lot covering three semi-refrigerated vessels also capable of transporting ammonia.

"Petrobras must have a vocation for helping to develop the country. The stronger Petrobras is, the stronger Brazil will be. We’ll continue building ships, rigs and platforms, producing oil, and refining oil because this mission is in your hands, the people of Petrobras," President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said during a ceremony marking the revival of the local naval and offshore industry.

In addition to gas carriers, Petrobras is also investing in offshore support vessels. At the end of 2024, the company contracted 12 new platform supply vessels (PSVs) and plans to contract 20 more vessels, including oil spill recovery vessels (OSRVs), ROV support vessels (RSVs), and anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessels.

Petrobras is exploring the reuse of existing oil and gas production platforms that are due to be decommissioned. The company has signed letters of intent with Sinaval, Abeemar, and IBP to conduct studies on repurposing these assets. This initiative aligns with Petrobras' 2025-29 business plan, which includes the decommissioning of 10 platforms by 2029.

Petrobras is a semi-public Brazilian multinational corporation in the petroleum industry.

Transpetro is a subsidiary of Petrobras focused on logistics, including pipelines and maritime transport.