Gasum charters new bunker vessel with delivery scheduled for 2027

The new state-of-the-art vessel, to be named Celsius, will enable Gasum to fulfil its strategic ambition to increase LNG and bio-LNG availability in the Northwestern European maritime market.

Gasum has chartered a new LNG and bio-LNG bunker vessel that will serve Gasum’s customers starting 2027. The vessel will be owned by a Joint Venture between Gasum and Swedish shipping company Sirius Shipping. The vessel will be built by RMK Marine yard in Istanbul Turkey.

Sirius Shipping and Gasum have a long history together, as Gasum has been the charterer of the bunker vessel Coralius since 2017 and Sirius Shipping has been managing Gasum's bunkering vessel Seagas since 2012.

The investment is part of Gasum’s strategy to secure the availability of LNG and bio-LNG to its customers in the Northwestern European area as demand increases in the coming years. The number of LNG-powered dual fuel vessels calling at ports in Northwestern Europe is growing significantly.

“Ship owners are now seeing that switching to LNG and bio-LNG is one of the best ways of reducing emissions in maritime logistics already today, instead of waiting for other technologies that have not yet reached maturity or the required scale or infrastructure. This state-of-the-art bunker vessel is an important investment in our ability to continue to deliver the quality service our customers expect from us now and in the future”, says Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen.

“This newbuilding project is proof of that we are getting closer towards our vision – to become the long term first choice, for our colleagues, customers, and for society. We’re proud to be able to continue the collaboration with Gasum that started in 2012, and with this new and improved LNG vessel, it will continue for decades”, states Jonas Backman, Managing Director of Sirius Shipping.

Improved efficiency, capacity and functionality

Experience gathered by both Gasum and Sirius Shipping as well as the crew of the Coralius during the last eight years and nearly 1,000 bunkerings has been vital in designing an updated version of the bunker vessel. This has lead to, for example, better fuel efficiency, improved tank insulation, larger cargo capacity and improved fender handling for safety and efficiency.

The vessel will further be equipped with a high-performance Gas Combustion Unit (GCU) capable of performing customer vessel cool-down operations at record speeds.

As regulation tightens, Gasum’s evolving services enable its customers to reduce emissions in a cost-effective way. In 2024 Gasum launched the maritime pooling service to provide FuelEU Maritime regulation compliance as a service to companies operating vessels on traditional fuels.

Gasum is able provide LNG and bio-LNG bunkering services to all shipping companies that have vessels running on LNG. LNG and bio-LNG are fully interchangeable, and they can be mixed at any ratio.

Using LNG in maritime transport means complete removal of sulfur oxides (SOx) and particles, and reduction of nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions of up to 85 percent as well as a reduction in CO2 emissions by at least 20 percent. Liquefied biomethane, bio-LNG, on the other hand, is a fully renewable fuel with life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90% lower when compared with the use of traditional fuel such as marine gasoil (MGO).

Gasum’s goal is to offer 7 TWh of renewable gas to its customers yearly by 2027, including biomethane and e-methane. Achieving this goal would mean a combined carbon dioxide reduction of 1.8 million tons per year for Gasum’s customers.

About Gasum

The energy company Gasum is a Nordic gas sector and energy market expert. Gasum offers cleaner energy and energy market expert services for industry and for combined heat and power production as well as cleaner fuel solutions for road and maritime transport. The company helps its customers to reduce their own carbon footprint as well as that of their customers. www.gasum.com

About Sirius Shipping

The shipping company Sirius was founded by the Backman family on the island of Donsö. The shipping company has extensive experience of carrying out safe and efficient transport of, among other things, oil products, biofuels, chemicals and LNG in Northern Europe. The transport is carried out with modern tankers and with well-trained personnel, in close cooperation between the vessels and the land organization. Sirius operates 11 product/chemical tankers and 2 LNG tankers and has a further 3 product/chemical tankers under commercial management. Sirius is currently renewing its fleet with 7 newbuilds in different segments.