Sirius Shipping and Gasum placed order for Bio-LNG bunker vessel with RMK Marine

Sirius Shipping and Gasum have placed an order of 7800 M3 LNG and Bio-LNG Bunker vessel at the shipyard RMK Marine in Turkey. The vessel will be equipped with a highly efficient propulsion system and the latest technology to serve LNG-fuelled Customers. Delivery in 2027.

“This newbuilding project is proof of that we are getting closer towards our vision – to become the long term first choice, for our colleagues, customers, and for the society. We’re proud to be able to continue the collaboration with Gasum that started in 2012, and with this new improved LNG vessel, it will continue for decades” says MD Jonas Backman.

The experience from the success of Coralius have contributed to this new design, with larger cargo capacity, lower fuel consumption and low emission technologies. There will be a Hybrid Battery for peak shaving, both for Main engine and Aux engines and safety backup. The vessel will also feature a Gas Combustion Unit of 27,7 MW that will enable the vessel to perform cool down and warming up services to other vessels fuel tanks or cargo tanks. A service that the market has been waiting for.

"Together with GASUM we’re taking another step forward in renewing Sirius fleet – For our colleagues, customers and the environment. These new vessels, designed by Sirius in collaboration with FKAB, will provide the highest levels of sustainability, efficiency and safety. The vessels are also designed for excellent working conditions and comfortable living quarters for our Crew – since this is The Sirius Way!"

“Ship owners are now seeing that switching to LNG and bio-LNG is one of the best ways of reducing emissions in maritime logistics already today, instead of waiting for other technologies that have not yet reached maturity or the required scale or infrastructure. This state-of-the-art bunker vessel is an important investment in our ability to continue to deliver the quality service our customers expect from us now and in the future,” says Gasum CEO Mika Wiljanen.

“We are proud to be the building partner of this exceptional project as we have set our vision to be a world-leading shipyard offering innovative and reliable solutions for sustainability. Celsius will be a distinguished vessel in line with this strong objective, reducing emissions. And we are very much thankful to Sirius Shipping and Gasum for taking this big initiative,” says Dr. Utku Alanc, CEO, RMK MARINE.

MAIN PARTICULARS: Length: 112.9 m / Beam 19.0 m / Draft 6,00 m / 7800 m3 LNG ICE CLASS 1A; Gas Combustion Unit of 2000 kg/h of CH4 / 27,7 MW and 0-100% N2; “Take me home” redundancy; Hybrid battery; Estimated EEDI 51% below the 2025 Phase III requirements.

With this order, Sirius have now a total of Seven vessels in order

One 7800 M3 LNG vessel with delivery in 2027

Two 15.000 DWT vessels with delivery in 2026

Four 7999 DWT vessels with delivery in 2027 and 2028