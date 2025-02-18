  1. Home
2025 February 18   15:18

SeaLead announces transatlantic coverage with new Mediterranean to USA (MEDUS) service

SeaLead, a fast-growing global shipping line, announced the launch of its new Mediterranean to USA (MEDUS) service, a direct liner shipping service connecting Morocco and Türkiye to the U.S. East Coast. This strategic expansion strengthens SeaLead’s presence in the Mediterranean, enhances trade links to one of the world’s key shipping corridors, and provides improved export opportunities for businesses across these regions.

The MEDUS service is designed to provide a reliable, efficient, and fast transportation solution, offering a dedicated bi-weekly sailing schedule with optimised transit times to the U.S. East Coast. The inaugural vessel is set to depart from Mersin on March 29, with a port rotation covering Istanbul, Gebze, Aliaga, Casablanca, New York, and Norfolk, before returning to Mersin.

Key features of the MEDUS service:

Bi-weekly dedicated service linking the Mediterranean, North Africa, and the USA
Fast transit times to the U.S. East Coast
Dedicated feeder connections to and from Türkiye, covering Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, Egypt, Spain, Greece and Romania
Our new MEDUS service expands our reach by offering direct coverage of the transatlantic trade. This strategic initiative strengthens connections to the U.S., complementing our existing transpacific service and reinforcing our position in the region. The new service delivers faster transit times, increased reliability, and greater supply chain flexibility for our customers.

Suleyman Avci, Global Chief Executive Officer, SeaLead: "The MEDUS service enhances our North American market coverage, allowing us to better serve customers on both coasts alongside our Asia to U.S. West Coast (AWC) transpacific service. By connecting Mediterranean and U.S. East Coast markets, along with dedicated feeder connections, we are enabling our customers to optimise their supply chains more effectively."

Mark Lee, Regional Managing Director, North America, SeaLead:
"With the launch of the MEDUS service, SeaLead continues to enhance its global connectivity, offering customer-first, efficient shipping solutions across key trade lanes."

