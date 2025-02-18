NYK Line invests in offshore wind vessel operator Northern Offshore Group

  1. Home
2025 February 18   16:01

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK Line) has announced an increased investment in Northern Offshore Group (N-O-G), a leading operator of crew transfer vessels (CTVs) for the offshore wind industry, according to the company's release.

NYK now holds a majority stake in N-O-G, solidifying a partnership that began in 2019. N-O-G operates over 60 CTVs globally and has nearly 20 years of experience in the offshore wind sector. The investment will allow N-O-G to leverage NYK’s global network for further growth and technical development. NYK, in turn, will gain operational expertise in the offshore wind market, particularly as the industry expands in waters closer to Japan.

David Kristensson will continue to lead N-O-G as CEO, with the full support of NYK. Carl-Johan Hagman, NYK executive officer and NYK Group Europe region head, will assume the role of chairman of N-O-G’s board of directors.

“For several years, NYK and N-O-G have had a close partnership that has very naturally evolved into this co-ownership," stated Carl-Johan Hagman. "N-O-G will continue to operate as an independent entity, retaining its ‘Donsö-spirit’, but will have the ability to draw on the global resources of the wider NYK Group. NYK and N-O-G share a total commitment to the highest operational quality standards as well as the ambition to pioneer marine technical solutions that will deliver the lowest environmental emissions in the industry, reaching zero emissions by 2050. With great excitement, we now look forward to co-creating the future of the offshore wind industry with our customers and other pioneers.”

NYK Line is a Japanese shipping and logistics company with a diverse fleet and global operations. NYK Line operates approximately 850 vessels globally and has a workforce of around 35,000 employees. 

Northern Offshore Group is a global leader in providing crew transfer vessels (CTV) and other services to the offshore wind industry.

