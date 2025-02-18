ONE and Yusen Logistics partner to offer green shipping solutions

Ocean Network Express (ONE) and Yusen Logistics have announced an agreement to utilize ONE LEAF+, ONE's green shipping service, to provide sustainable shipping options to Yusen Logistics' customers, according to the company's release.

This collaboration will allow customers to reduce their Scope 3 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Under the agreement, ONE will use sustainable biofuels for vessel propulsion, achieving up to an 84% reduction in well-to-wake CO2 emissions compared to Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO). Yusen Logistics, as a freight forwarder, will offer this option to its customers.

"This collaboration with Yusen Logistics represents an important step in expanding the availability of green shipping solutions in Asia," said Gilberto Santos, Senior Vice President, Global Commercial and Service Management, ONE. "Through ONE LEAF+, we are offering customers the flexibility to reduce their supply chain emissions while maintaining the reliability they expect from ONE. Together, we are advancing our shared commitment to sustainable shipping and supporting the industry's decarbonization goals.”

ONE LEAF+ currently uses Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester (UCOME) biofuel. The service allows customers to select CO2e savings from approximately 10-80% and provides independently verified emissions reduction certificates.

"We are very pleased to sign an agreement with ONE as the first logistics company in Asia and aim to build a more sustainable future through the provision of eco-friendly shipping solutions together," said Kohei Omura, Head of Ocean Freight Forwarding Group, Yusen Logistics.

ONE is a global liner shipping company headquartered in Singapore, operating a large fleet of container vessels.

Yusen Logistics is a global supply chain logistics company offering freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution, and supply chain management services.