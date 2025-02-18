  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. China Classification Society certifies world's largest wind power-fishery integrated platform

2025 February 18   16:30

offshore

China Classification Society certifies world's largest wind power-fishery integrated platform

The China Classification Society (CCS) has issued the first domestic classification certificate for a wind power-fishery integrated platform in China, according to CCS's release.

The certificate was awarded to the "Fuxi No.1" deep-sea fishery aquaculture platform, owned by CGN Shanwei New Energy Co., Ltd. and built by Jiangmen Xinhui Base of Guangzhou Salvage Bureau.

"Fuxi No.1" is described as the world's largest single wind power-fishery integrated net cage platform. The platform, designed by China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd., is 70 meters long, 35 meters wide, and has an aquaculture capacity of approximately 63,000 cubic meters. It is located in the Houhu Wind Power Plant of CGN Shanwei New Energy Co., Ltd. and is designed to withstand a Level 17 super typhoon.

The platform utilizes a truss jacket structure and incorporates both wind turbines and solar panels to generate power. It also adopts a wind power-fishery integration model, with wind turbines installed above and fishery aquaculture taking place below, maximizing resource utilization.

CCS Zhuhai Branch provided survey and technical expertise during the construction process, addressing key challenges such as TKY node welding, weld toe polishing, NDT, and offshore installation.

The certification of "Fuxi No.1" marks a significant step in the development of marine new economy industries in the Pearl River Delta region.

China Classification Society (CCS) is a classification society providing technical rules and standards for ships and offshore installations. 

CGN Shanwei New Energy is a company involved in wind power generation and other renewable energy projects.

Topics:

fishery

classification

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 18

18:00

CLdN invests millions in Liverpool Terminal upgrade

17:45

Suardiaz Group launches new subsea vessel 'RS Alegranza'

17:42

COSCO SHIPPING adds new heavy-lift vessel to fleet

17:23

Niedersachsen Ports and FlowGen launch container-based wind turbine in Emden Harbor

17:03

European LNG imports down 19% in 2024

16:31

Econowind receives €3 mln to develop wind-assisted propulsion for deep-sea shipping

16:24

ONE and Yusen Logistics partner to offer green shipping solutions

16:14

Arabian Drilling signs MoU with Shelf Drilling for strategic alliance

16:01

NYK Line invests in offshore wind vessel operator Northern Offshore Group

15:18

SeaLead announces transatlantic coverage with new Mediterranean to USA (MEDUS) service

14:39

Sirius Shipping and Gasum placed order for Bio-LNG bunker vessel with RMK Marine

14:29

Gasum charters new bunker vessel with delivery scheduled for 2027

13:35

Transpetro announces international tender for the purchase of eight gas carriers

13:20

Wärtsilä secures lifecycle agreement with CMA Ships for LNG-fueled container fleet

12:57

CMA CGM expands intra-regional network in Indian Subcontinent and Middle East

12:45

Bahrain and APM Terminals aim to double Khalifa Bin Salman Port throughput by 2030

12:20

Kandla Port sets new ammonia handling record

11:40

Asia-North Europe shipping capacity to decline by 11% amidst alliance reshuffle

11:10

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation plans to acquire 12 container ships

10:47

PSA Ventures and NIDLP partner to focus on port automation and sustainability

10:04

CORE POWER launches "Liberty" civil nuclear program for maritime sector

09:35

Mitsui E&S tests world's first commercial ammonia engine

2025 February 17

18:00

Eitzen Group launches new bunkering company

17:32

DP World's Carbon Inset Program registers 100,000 containers

17:14

EDGE-Fincantieri JV wins €500 mln UAE Navy support contract

16:42

Maersk and Cochin Shipyard partner for ship repair and building in India

16:29

Kongsberg to equip Bibby Marine's electric CSOV

15:43

EU considers funding fleet to protect subsea cables - Bloomberg

15:13

NYK to acquire majority stake in new shipping company

14:54

Space Norway to build world's northernmost subsea cable system