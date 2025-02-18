China Classification Society certifies world's largest wind power-fishery integrated platform

The China Classification Society (CCS) has issued the first domestic classification certificate for a wind power-fishery integrated platform in China, according to CCS's release.

The certificate was awarded to the "Fuxi No.1" deep-sea fishery aquaculture platform, owned by CGN Shanwei New Energy Co., Ltd. and built by Jiangmen Xinhui Base of Guangzhou Salvage Bureau.

"Fuxi No.1" is described as the world's largest single wind power-fishery integrated net cage platform. The platform, designed by China Energy Engineering Group Guangdong Electric Power Design Institute Co., Ltd., is 70 meters long, 35 meters wide, and has an aquaculture capacity of approximately 63,000 cubic meters. It is located in the Houhu Wind Power Plant of CGN Shanwei New Energy Co., Ltd. and is designed to withstand a Level 17 super typhoon.

The platform utilizes a truss jacket structure and incorporates both wind turbines and solar panels to generate power. It also adopts a wind power-fishery integration model, with wind turbines installed above and fishery aquaculture taking place below, maximizing resource utilization.

CCS Zhuhai Branch provided survey and technical expertise during the construction process, addressing key challenges such as TKY node welding, weld toe polishing, NDT, and offshore installation.

The certification of "Fuxi No.1" marks a significant step in the development of marine new economy industries in the Pearl River Delta region.

China Classification Society (CCS) is a classification society providing technical rules and standards for ships and offshore installations.

CGN Shanwei New Energy is a company involved in wind power generation and other renewable energy projects.