COSCO SHIPPING adds new heavy-lift vessel to fleet

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers Co., Ltd. has announced the addition of the M.V. Shun Fu to its fleet. The vessel, a 62,000 DWT multipurpose heavy-lift carrier, was delivered on February 11, 2025, in Yangzhou, according to the company's release.

The M.V. Shun Fu features five cargo holds, dual lifting capabilities with cranes ranging from 80 to 150 tons, and meets Tier III NOx and SOx emission standards.

Its maiden voyage will transport wind power equipment to Romania.

COSCO SHIPPING Specialized Carriers is a subsidiary of COSCO SHIPPING, specializing in the transport of project cargo, heavy cargo, and other specialized cargo.