Niedersachsen Ports and FlowGen launch container-based wind turbine in Emden Harbor

Niedersachsen Ports (NPorts), in collaboration with Swiss start-up FlowGen, has installed the first container-based wind turbine in a German seaport as part of the EU-funded REDIIPorts project, according to the company's release.

The innovative system, located in Emden Harbor, integrates wind power, photovoltaic panels, battery storage, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure into a single solution. The container wind turbine, described as a "Swiss Army knife of wind turbines" by Thomas Tröster, Team Leader for Electrical Engineering at NPorts, is designed to maximize energy efficiency while minimizing costs and installation complexity.

The turbine features two diagonally positioned wind turbines mounted on a standard shipping container, equipped with solar panels, a battery storage system, and EV charging stations. The rotor blades and mast are made from lightweight, durable composite materials.

The system is expected to generate over 45,000 kWh of electricity annually, sufficient to power the harbor’s main gate, associated facilities, and parking lot lighting, with excess energy fed into the local grid.

The REDIIPorts project, funded by the EU’s INTERREG program, covers 60% of the investment costs. INTERREG supports cross-border cooperation and financing for projects related to climate, energy, and social issues.

Niedersachsen Ports (NPorts) is a leading port management company in Lower Saxony, Germany, operating several seaports, including Emden and Wilhelmshaven.

FlowGen is a Swiss technology company specializing in innovative renewable energy solutions, including container-based wind turbines.

INTERREG Program is an EU initiative that funds cross-border projects focused on climate, energy, and social development across Europe.