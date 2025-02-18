CLdN invests millions in Liverpool Terminal upgrade

CLdN has completed a multi-million pound investment in its Brocklebank Terminal in Liverpool, featuring infrastructure upgrades designed to improve efficiency and enhance customer experience, according to the company's release.

The improvements include a new gate setup, a new terminal operating system, and the widening of a RoRo linkspan. These upgrades will facilitate the use of larger, more environmentally friendly vessels and support CLdN’s plans to increase capacity on its Liverpool-Dublin route, which currently operates 17 round-trip sailings per week. The investment also aims to improve cargo flow and space utilization within the terminal.

“This upgrade to our Liverpool terminal is part of a wave of major investments in our UK port infrastructure," said Florent Maes, Chief Executive Officer of CLdN. "The investment will provide tangible benefits to customers, create opportunities for skilled jobs in Liverpool and further reduce the carbon intensity of our operations by allowing larger ships to be deployed on the Liverpool-Dublin route.”

CLdN is a shipping and logistics company specializing in roll-on/roll-off (RoRo) cargo transport, with a focus on short sea shipping in Europe.