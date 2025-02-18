  1. Home
Suardiaz Group launches new subsea vessel 'RS Alegranza'

Suardiaz Group, through its Suardiaz Energy division, has christened its new subsea vessel, the RS Alegranza, at the Astander shipyard, according to the company's release.

The vessel is designed to meet the growing demand for offshore services. The RS Alegranza will now undergo harbor and sea acceptance tests, including dynamic positioning (IMCA), DP FMEA 2, and station keeping tests, before commencing operations in the North Sea.

Suardiaz Group is a Spanish shipping company providing a range of maritime services. 

Astander is a Spanish shipyard specializing in ship building and repair.

