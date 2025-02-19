Lloyd’s Register and MMMCZCS collaborate to develop ammonia fuel training standards for seafarers

Lloyd’s Register's Maritime Decarbonisation Hub (The Decarb Hub) and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) have released new reports addressing the training needs of seafarers as the maritime industry transitions to alternative fuels like ammonia, according to LR's release.

The reports provide a roadmap for preparing seafarers for ammonia-fueled ship operations. Recognizing the potential of ammonia as a marine fuel, the reports highlight the unique safety hazards associated with its use, including toxicity and flammability. They emphasize the need for specialized training beyond existing International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.

The reports detail minimum regulatory requirements, basic and advanced competencies for seafarers, and role-specific training for onboard and shore-based personnel. An industry acceptance survey conducted by MMMCZCS indicated a strong willingness among seafarers to work on ammonia-fueled vessels, contingent upon comprehensive training programs.

The three reports published include a project summary, a technical report on training standards, and a second technical report focused on competencies for specific operational, maintenance, and emergency response scenarios. The project calls for action from shipowners, operators, seafarers, technology providers, regulators, and training institutes. Recommendations include gap analyses, policy updates, seafarer upskilling initiatives, and the incorporation of ammonia-related safety measures into global maritime training standards.

“Current frameworks for seafarer training is a baseline, however insufficient to meet ammonia’s unique safety challenges," added Martin Eriksen, Head of Safety Leadership & Operations at MMMCZCS. "The Ammonia as Fuel – Competencies and Training project addresses these gaps. Existing frameworks must incorporate specialised knowledge about the unique characteristics and hazards that accompany this fuel. Understanding their specific chemical and physical properties, handling requirements, safety protocols and emergency response strategies are a few indicative areas for intervention. We therefore call for IMO and its members to consider this information and take appropriate action to account for ammonia as fuel in the regulatory training framework, enabling interim guidance on training for alternative fuels to be published with priority. Finally, by leveraging the knowledge and calls to action shared in these reports, the shipping industry can help realise a green transition for maritime that puts safety at the centre.’’

Lloyd's Register is a Global Engineering, technical and maritime services organization providing classification and risk management services.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a research and development center focused on decarbonizing the maritime industry.