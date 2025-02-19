  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Lloyd’s Register and MMMCZCS collaborate to develop ammonia fuel training standards for seafarers

2025 February 19   09:22

ammonia

Lloyd’s Register and MMMCZCS collaborate to develop ammonia fuel training standards for seafarers

Lloyd’s Register's Maritime Decarbonisation Hub (The Decarb Hub) and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) have released new reports addressing the training needs of seafarers as the maritime industry transitions to alternative fuels like ammonia, according to LR's release.

The reports provide a roadmap for preparing seafarers for ammonia-fueled ship operations. Recognizing the potential of ammonia as a marine fuel, the reports highlight the unique safety hazards associated with its use, including toxicity and flammability. They emphasize the need for specialized training beyond existing International Maritime Organization (IMO) standards.

The reports detail minimum regulatory requirements, basic and advanced competencies for seafarers, and role-specific training for onboard and shore-based personnel. An industry acceptance survey conducted by MMMCZCS indicated a strong willingness among seafarers to work on ammonia-fueled vessels, contingent upon comprehensive training programs.

The three reports published include a project summary, a technical report on training standards, and a second technical report focused on competencies for specific operational, maintenance, and emergency response scenarios. The project calls for action from shipowners, operators, seafarers, technology providers, regulators, and training institutes. Recommendations include gap analyses, policy updates, seafarer upskilling initiatives, and the incorporation of ammonia-related safety measures into global maritime training standards.

“Current frameworks for seafarer training is a baseline, however insufficient to meet ammonia’s unique safety challenges," added Martin Eriksen, Head of Safety Leadership & Operations at MMMCZCS. "The Ammonia as Fuel – Competencies and Training project addresses these gaps. Existing frameworks must incorporate specialised knowledge about the unique characteristics and hazards that accompany this fuel. Understanding their specific chemical and physical properties, handling requirements, safety protocols and emergency response strategies are a few indicative areas for intervention. We therefore call for IMO and its members to consider this information and take appropriate action to account for ammonia as fuel in the regulatory training framework, enabling interim guidance on training for alternative fuels to be published with priority. Finally, by leveraging the knowledge and calls to action shared in these reports, the shipping industry can help realise a green transition for maritime that puts safety at the centre.’’

Lloyd's Register is a Global Engineering, technical and maritime services organization providing classification and risk management services.

The Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping is a research and development center focused on decarbonizing the maritime industry.

Topics:

LR

ammonia

Maersk

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 19

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

17:06

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024

14:32

Salalah port expansion increases the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU

14:13

MOL invests in 13 Mari to advance "Flowsmart" GHG reduction technology

14:05

Fire aboard Grimaldi vessel in English Channel prompts rescue operation

13:42

MSC announces freight rate increases from Far East to Mediterranean and Black Sea

13:12

VIMC and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group launch new China-Vietnam-India service

12:41

NMDC Group PJSC and JNPA sign MoU for ₹21,000 crore Vadhvan Port development

12:03

U.S. approves deepwater oil export port off Texas coast

11:52

Samsung Heavy delivers 180,000 cbm LNG carrier 'Celsius Galway'

11:12

Ørsted starts offshore construction of 920 MW wind farms in Taiwan

10:41

MAN Energy Solutions' methanol dual-fuel GenSet receives type approval

10:05

SCHOTTEL to provide propulsion systems for three new LNG bunkering vessels

2025 February 18

18:00

CLdN invests millions in Liverpool Terminal upgrade

17:45

Suardiaz Group launches new subsea vessel 'RS Alegranza'

17:42

COSCO SHIPPING adds new heavy-lift vessel to fleet

17:23

Niedersachsen Ports and FlowGen launch container-based wind turbine in Emden Harbor

17:03

European LNG imports down 19% in 2024

16:31

Econowind receives €3 mln to develop wind-assisted propulsion for deep-sea shipping

16:30

China Classification Society certifies world's largest wind power-fishery integrated platform

16:24

ONE and Yusen Logistics partner to offer green shipping solutions

16:14

Arabian Drilling signs MoU with Shelf Drilling for strategic alliance

16:01

NYK Line invests in offshore wind vessel operator Northern Offshore Group

15:18

SeaLead announces transatlantic coverage with new Mediterranean to USA (MEDUS) service

14:39

Sirius Shipping and Gasum placed order for Bio-LNG bunker vessel with RMK Marine

14:29

Gasum charters new bunker vessel with delivery scheduled for 2027