SCHOTTEL to provide propulsion systems for three new LNG bunkering vessels

SCHOTTEL has been selected to supply complete propulsion packages for three 20,000 cbm LNG bunkering vessels under construction at Nantong CIMC Sinopacific Offshore & Engineering Co. Ltd, according to the company's release.

The vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027. Two of the vessels are being built for UK-based Avenir LNG Ltd, and one for Singaporean Vitol International Shipping Ltd. Vitol has also signed a seven-year time charter agreement, with options for extension up to ten years, for one of the Avenir LNG vessels, starting in Q4 2026.

Each vessel's propulsion package will include a SCHOTTEL Controllable Propeller (SCP 119 4-X), a SCHOTTEL Retractable RudderPropeller (SRP 380 R), and a SCHOTTEL Transverse Thruster (STT 2 FP). The SCP will enable a free sailing speed of up to 15.5 knots. The SRP-R offers 360-degree maneuverability and can be retracted to reduce drag. The STT further enhances maneuverability, crucial for handling LNG during ship-to-ship transfers. All three units will feature the SCHOTTEL LeaCon seal monitoring system.

SCHOTTEL is a German manufacturer of propulsion systems for ships and offshore applications.

Nantong CIMC Sinopacific is a Chinese shipyard specializing in the construction of gas carriers and offshore vessels.