Ørsted starts offshore construction of 920 MW wind farms in Taiwan

Ørsted has commenced offshore construction for the Greater Changhua 2b and 4 offshore wind farms in Taiwan, according to the company's release. This project, with a combined capacity of 920 MW, is expected to significantly contribute to Taiwan's renewable energy goals.

The Greater Changhua 2b and 4 wind farms will utilize suction bucket jacket foundation technology, a first for the Asia-Pacific region. Ørsted was awarded these projects in June 2018 and signed a 20-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) in July 2020.

Since reaching a final investment decision in March 2023, Ørsted has initiated component manufacturing, completed onshore substation civil work, and mobilized vessels for offshore construction. The company anticipates completing offshore installation by the end of 2025 and achieving full grid connection in 2026.

Upon completion, Ørsted’s operational offshore wind capacity in Taiwan will reach nearly 2 GW, providing clean energy to approximately two million Taiwanese households. Globally, Ørsted currently has 9.9 GW of operational offshore wind capacity and 8.4 GW under construction.

Ørsted is a Danish multinational power company focused on renewable energy, particularly offshore wind power.