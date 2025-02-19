  1. Home
2025 February 19   11:52

shipbuilding

Samsung Heavy delivers 180,000 cbm LNG carrier 'Celsius Galway'

Samsung Heavy Industries has delivered the 180,000 cbm LNG carrier "Celsius Galway" to Celsius Tankers, a unit of Celsius Shipping, according to the company's release.  This is the seventh of eleven LNG carriers on order at Samsung Heavy for Celsius.

The "Celsius Galway" features a MAN ME-GA engine and GTT's Mark III Flex containment technology. Celsius Tech, a joint venture of Celsius Shipping and Fleet Management, will manage the vessel, which is under a five-year charter with Shell.

Celsius Tankers has a total of 21 LNG carriers in its fleet, including vessels built by Samsung Heavy and China Merchants Heavy Industry. The company has long-term charter agreements with several companies, including Shell, BP, and Clearlake Shipping.

