U.S. approves deepwater oil export port off Texas coast

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) has granted approval for a new deepwater crude oil export port off the coast of Texas, according to MARAD's release.

The decision, announced on February 14, 2025, authorizes Sentinel Midstream, LLC to own, construct, and operate the facility.

The Texas Gulflink LLC (TGL) project will be located approximately 26.6 nautical miles off the coast of Brazoria County, Texas, with a shoreside support facility within Freeport Harbor.

The project will utilize existing dock space at Port Freeport. MARAD and the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) reviewed the application from TGL, initially submitted in May 2019.

The Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) was published in July 2024, followed by a review of public comments. The approval is based on the Deepwater Port Act of 1974.

Maritime Administration (MARAD) is a U.S. government agency responsible for promoting and developing the U.S. merchant marine.