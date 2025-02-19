VIMC and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group launch new China-Vietnam-India service

The Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC) and China's Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group launched a new container shipping route on February 18, establishing a direct maritime link between the Beibu Gulf ports in China, Hai Phong in Vietnam, and Kolkata, India, according to VNA.

This inaugural public container shipping service between Beibu Gulf Port and Hai Phong Port is designed to streamline trade among Guangxi, northern Vietnam, eastern India, and Bangladesh. The route will facilitate the export of Chinese goods such as glass, paper products, and energy storage batteries, while imports will include wood chips, starch, spices, sandstone, and food products.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group Co., Ltd. aims to exceed a container throughput of 10 million TEUs this year. The new shipping service, operating on a three-week rotation, is a result of a strategic cooperation framework agreement signed with VIMC last year. In 2024, China remained Vietnam's largest trade partner, with bilateral trade surpassing 200 billion USD. Vietnam has been Guangxi's largest trade partner for 26 consecutive years.

Vietnam Maritime Corporation (VIMC), formerly Vinalines, is a state-owned enterprise and Vietnam's largest shipping company, involved in port operations, shipping, and maritime services.

Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group Co., Ltd. is a major state-owned enterprise in the Guangxi region of China, focused on port construction and operation along the Beibu Gulf.