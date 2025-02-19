MSC announces freight rate increases from Far East to Mediterranean and Black Sea

Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has announced new freight rates for shipments from all Far East ports (including but not limited to ports in Japan, Korea, and Southeast Asia) to Mediterranean (including West Med, East Med, Adriatic and North Africa) and Black Sea ports. The new rates will be effective from March 1, 2025, until March 15, 2025, or until further notice.

New Base Rates (USD):

Far East to West Mediterranean: 20 DV: $3650 (Former Rate: $3200) 40 DV-HC: $5200 (Former Rate: $4600)

Far East to Adriatic: 20 DV: $3650 (Former Rate: $3200), 40 DV-HC: $5200 (Former Rate: $4600)

Far East to East Mediterranean: 20 DV: $3500 (Former Rate: $3100), 40 DV-HC: $5200 (Former Rate: $4300)

Far East to Black Sea: 20 DV: $3550 (Former Rate: $3150), 40 DV-HC: $5300 (Former Rate: $4400)

Far East to Algeria: 20 DV: $4800 (Former Rate: $4150), 40 DV-HC: $6900 (Former Rate: $6050)

Far East to Libya: 20 DV: $4700 (Former Rate: $4150), 40 DV-HC: $6700 (Former Rate: $6050)

Far East to Morocco: 20 DV: $4200 (Former Rate: $3400), 40 DV-HC: $6000 (Former Rate: $5000)

Far East to Tunisia: 20 DV: $4800 (Former Rate: $4350), 40 DV-HC: $6900 (Former Rate: $6250)

These rates are base port to base port and include the Base Rate and the Global Fuel Surcharge (GFS) for March 2025, set at VATOS USD 127/254/254.

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company) is a global container shipping company, headquartered in Switzerland, and is recognized as one of the world's largest container shipping lines.