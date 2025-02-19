Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) announced on February 19, 2025, an investment in 13 Mari Ltd., a U.S.-based startup specializing in ripple-shaped "Flowsmart" elements designed to reduce ship drag and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

The investment aims to accelerate the development and deployment of new GHG reduction solutions for the maritime industry.

According to MOL, the Flowsmart elements, retrofitted to ship hulls, utilize technology inspired by aircraft wing design and automotive aerodynamics. These elements are designed to control water flow near the hull, minimizing drag and optimizing vessel performance.

13 Mari anticipates fuel efficiency improvements of 3%-7% with the installation of 10 to 20 Flowsmart elements, with potential for greater savings when combined with other energy-saving technologies.

Flowsmart elements can be retrofitted to both newbuilds and existing vessels across various shipping sectors, including dry bulk, energy, and product transport. The technology requires minimal capital investment and retrofit work, offering an accessible environmental solution.

Flowsmart elements are particularly relevant for small to medium-sized ships and the dry bulk sector, where adopting alternative GHG reduction technologies has faced challenges.

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) is a Japanese shipping company operating a diverse fleet, including dry bulk carriers, tankers, LNG carriers, and container ships.

13 Mari is a startup with operations in the U.S., Singapore, U.K., and Bulgaria, focused on developing and designing Flowsmart elements, a ripple-shaped technology for vessel hull retrofitting to improve propulsion efficiency.