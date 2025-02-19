  1. Home
  Salalah port expansion increases the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU

2025 February 19

ports

Salalah port expansion increases the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU

The APM Terminals-operated Port of Salalah has completed a $300 million expansion project, doubling its container handling capacity. The investment has increased the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), according to APM Terminals's release. The project included upgrades to all six existing berths, an expansion of the container yard, and the acquisition of new equipment.

The expansion is designed to support the port's role as a key hub in the Gemini network, a collaboration between A.P. Moller - Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. The first Gemini vessel call at Salalah occurred on February 18th. New equipment includes 10 Ship-to-Shore (STS) cranes capable of handling ultra-large container vessels, 12 hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, reach stackers, empty container handlers, and terminal trucks. The project also included a new access road, a new electrical power substation, electrical network upgrades, and a reefer expansion of 2,000 plugs.

The Port of Salalah has consistently ranked high in the Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), and these upgrades are expected to further improve efficiency and reduce vessel turnaround times.

APM Terminals is a global container terminal operator with a network spanning across five continents, offering a comprehensive range of port services.  

A.P. Moller - Maersk is a global shipping and logistics company involved in container shipping, port operations, and supply chain management, offering end-to-end logistics solutions.  

Hapag-Lloyd is a leading global liner shipping company, transporting containers across the world's oceans and offering a wide range of liner services.

APM Terminals

Port of Salalah

