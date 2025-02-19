HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has released preliminary unaudited figures for the 2024 financial year, showing positive growth in revenue and earnings despite challenging market conditions.

Group revenue increased by 10.5 percent to €1,598 million, compared to €1,447 million in the previous year. Operating result (EBIT) increased by 22.7 percent to €134 million, falling within the projected range of €125 million to €145 million. Consolidated net income after minority interests was €33 million, up from €20 million in 2023.

Container throughput at HHLA's seaport terminals rose slightly by 0.9 percent to 5,970 thousand TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units), compared to 5,917 thousand TEU in 2023. Throughput at the Hamburg terminals remained largely stable at 5,686 thousand TEU. The Intermodal segment experienced strong growth, with transport volume increasing by 11.6 percent to 1,787 thousand TEU.

"Despite ongoing geopolitical instability, recession in Germany and supply chain disruptions, we consistently pushed ahead with the strategic development of HHLA in 2024," said Angela Titzrath, Chief Executive Officer of HHLA. "The targeted expansion of our European network in particular had a positive effect on our revenue and earnings.”

The Port Logistics subgroup was a key driver of growth, with revenue up 10.8 percent to €1,562 million and EBIT up 26.8 percent to €118 million. The Real Estate subgroup reported stable results, with revenue and EBIT remaining largely unchanged year-on-year. The audited annual report for 2024 will be published on March 26, 2025.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) is a leading European logistics company operating a network of port terminals, intermodal transport services, and logistics centers.