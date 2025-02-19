Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs (LDA) has contracted SALT for naval architecture and Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Company Limited (ZPMC) for shipyard construction of three Service Operation Vessels (SOVs) for Vattenfall's offshore wind farm operations, according to the company's release.

SALT will design the SOVs, leveraging LDA's operational experience and incorporating design improvements for increased efficiency, uptime, and optimized energy use. Technician workflow, safety, and crew comfort are also prioritized.

The vessels will feature enhanced maneuverability with four azimuth thrusters, advanced dynamic positioning, an advanced gangway system, and a 3D motion-compensated crane. ZPMC will build the SOVs, integrating high-end European components for the gangway, DP system, and propulsion.

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs is a French shipowner providing maritime transportation and logistics solutions, specializing in the offshore energy sector.

SALT is a naval architecture and marine engineering firm specializing in the design of various vessel types, including offshore support vessels.

ZPMC is a Chinese heavy machinery and equipment manufacturer, including port equipment and offshore vessels, expanding its presence in the shipbuilding industry.

Vattenfall is a European multinational power company focused on renewable energy generation and supply.