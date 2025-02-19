Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

Elomatic Maritime Technologies GmbH and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems AG (tkMS) have signed a design and engineering contract for the new Polarstern research icebreaker, according to the company's release.

tkMS was awarded the public tender by the Alfred Wegener Institute for Polar and Marine Research in December 2024. The vessel will be built at tkMS's Wismar shipyard, which has a history of building icebreaking vessels. Elomatic will provide basic and detailed engineering, as well as yard consultancy during construction. This project represents the largest single ship design contract in Elomatic's history.

The new Polarstern will be the world's largest and most advanced icebreaking research and polar logistics ship, replacing the current Polarstern in 2030. It will be equipped with advanced scientific and logistic equipment, on-board laboratories, and a green fuel and battery propulsion system. The vessel will be capable of breaking through 1.8-meter-thick ice.

Elomatic is an international consulting and engineering company providing services to various industries, including marine and shipbuilding.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is a leading naval company specializing in submarines and naval surface vessels.

