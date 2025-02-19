  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

2025 February 19   17:06

shipping

EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

Maritime CleanTech and its partners have received €7.8 million in EU funding to develop a new power system for zero-emission ships, according to Maritime CleanTech.

The STEESMAT project will focus on creating a medium-voltage direct current (MVDC) power system to replace conventional alternating current systems, enabling more efficient engine operation and easier integration of green energy sources like batteries, solar panels, fuel cells, and wind power.

The project aims to reduce ship emissions by up to 40% and commercialize the technology by 2029.

"The Norwegian maritime industry is a global leader in green solutions, and with this EU collaboration, we are taking another technological leap," said Climate and Environment Minister Andreas Bjelland-Eriksen.

Ada M. Jakobsen, CEO of Maritime CleanTech, added, "The EU’s 90 million NOK support enables us to develop solutions that not only reduce emissions but also simplify the integration of various sustainable energy sources."

The former Coast Guard ship KV Senja, renamed RV North Star, will be used as a floating laboratory to test the new MVDC system under real-world conditions.

Maritime CleanTech is a Norwegian cluster organization promoting green technologies in the maritime sector. 

Wärtsilä is a Finnish company providing power solutions for the marine and energy markets.

Topics:

shipping

European Commission

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 19

17:36

Wärtsilä targets 25% reduction in supplier emissions by 2030

16:41

Elomatic and thyssenkrupp Marine Systems to design and build next-generation Polarstern icebreaker

16:13

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs awards SOV construction contracts

15:42

MSC's Mustang service faces uncertainty amid falling freight rates

15:04

HHLA reports revenue and earnings growth in 2024

14:32

Salalah port expansion increases the port's capacity from 4.5 million to 6.5 million TEU

14:13

MOL invests in 13 Mari to advance "Flowsmart" GHG reduction technology

14:05

Fire aboard Grimaldi vessel in English Channel prompts rescue operation

13:42

MSC announces freight rate increases from Far East to Mediterranean and Black Sea

13:12

VIMC and Guangxi Beibu Gulf Port Group launch new China-Vietnam-India service

12:41

NMDC Group PJSC and JNPA sign MoU for ₹21,000 crore Vadhvan Port development

12:03

U.S. approves deepwater oil export port off Texas coast

11:52

Samsung Heavy delivers 180,000 cbm LNG carrier 'Celsius Galway'

11:12

Ørsted starts offshore construction of 920 MW wind farms in Taiwan

10:41

MAN Energy Solutions' methanol dual-fuel GenSet receives type approval

10:05

SCHOTTEL to provide propulsion systems for three new LNG bunkering vessels

09:22

Lloyd’s Register and MMMCZCS collaborate to develop ammonia fuel training standards for seafarers

2025 February 18

18:00

CLdN invests millions in Liverpool Terminal upgrade

17:45

Suardiaz Group launches new subsea vessel 'RS Alegranza'

17:42

COSCO SHIPPING adds new heavy-lift vessel to fleet

17:23

Niedersachsen Ports and FlowGen launch container-based wind turbine in Emden Harbor

17:03

European LNG imports down 19% in 2024

16:31

Econowind receives €3 mln to develop wind-assisted propulsion for deep-sea shipping

16:30

China Classification Society certifies world's largest wind power-fishery integrated platform

16:24

ONE and Yusen Logistics partner to offer green shipping solutions

16:14

Arabian Drilling signs MoU with Shelf Drilling for strategic alliance

16:01

NYK Line invests in offshore wind vessel operator Northern Offshore Group

15:18

SeaLead announces transatlantic coverage with new Mediterranean to USA (MEDUS) service

14:39

Sirius Shipping and Gasum placed order for Bio-LNG bunker vessel with RMK Marine

14:29

Gasum charters new bunker vessel with delivery scheduled for 2027