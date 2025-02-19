EU funds €7.8 mln for green shipping power system development

Maritime CleanTech and its partners have received €7.8 million in EU funding to develop a new power system for zero-emission ships, according to Maritime CleanTech.

The STEESMAT project will focus on creating a medium-voltage direct current (MVDC) power system to replace conventional alternating current systems, enabling more efficient engine operation and easier integration of green energy sources like batteries, solar panels, fuel cells, and wind power.

The project aims to reduce ship emissions by up to 40% and commercialize the technology by 2029.

"The Norwegian maritime industry is a global leader in green solutions, and with this EU collaboration, we are taking another technological leap," said Climate and Environment Minister Andreas Bjelland-Eriksen.

Ada M. Jakobsen, CEO of Maritime CleanTech, added, "The EU’s 90 million NOK support enables us to develop solutions that not only reduce emissions but also simplify the integration of various sustainable energy sources."

The former Coast Guard ship KV Senja, renamed RV North Star, will be used as a floating laboratory to test the new MVDC system under real-world conditions.

Maritime CleanTech is a Norwegian cluster organization promoting green technologies in the maritime sector.

Wärtsilä is a Finnish company providing power solutions for the marine and energy markets.